Inmate attacks, injures officers at Baraga prison

BARAGA, MI-- Two corrections officers were injured when a maximum-security prisoner attacked them at the Baraga Correctional Facility Wednesday.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says just before noon the prisoner assaulted the officer from behind with a weapon, causing serious injury to his neck. Despite his injuries the CO was able to restrain the prisoner with the help of another officer, who was also injured.

All prisoners in the facility were placed in segregation. The two officers were taken to the hospital, treated and released Wednesday evening.

The Michigan State Police and MDOC continue to investigate the incident.