Input sought on Dial Help services and programs

HOUGHTON, MI-- Dial Help in Houghton is asking for feedback about its services.

The center offers a 24/7 crisis line and other programs. Its annual stakeholder survey has been released and officials are looking for input from other agencies, donors, community members, and especially clients who have used Dial Help services. They say the information is used when creating new programs, strategic plans, and more.

The survey can be found online at www.dialhelp.org, or by calling Dial Help at 906-482-9077 to have a paper copy mailed to you.