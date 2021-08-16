Interview with Bobby Glenn Brown, "Kiss Me Kate" Aug. 20 - 29th in the Masonic's Red Room

Live theatre returns to the Upper Peninsula Masonic Center with Kiss Me Kate, starring Bobby Glenn Brown, Sara Parks, Kaitlin Aisthorpe and Craig Grabarczyk. The musical takes an "egotistical leading man, director and producer" Fred Graham and reunites him with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, in a new production of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew.

This Tony award-winning show-within-a-show takes a battle of the sexes onstage and off, along with cases of mistaken identity, comedy and shenanigans. Kiss Me Kate features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, and a book by Sam and Bella Spewak.

We spoke with Bobby Glenn Brown about his role(s) and the fun and challenges of putting on a show for the Upper Great Lakes region:

Kiss Me Kate opens on August 20th at 7pm in the Upper Peninsula Masonic Center's Red Room, and runs two weekends until August 29th. For tickets and more information, visit matimqt.org.