Interview with Bobby Glenn Brown: Marquette Area Theatre Awards, Feb 6, 2020

Everyone has a body, and the discussions on body autonomy, respect for your own body and others, and the differences in all of our bodies along the spectrum only continue to develop over time. NMU Theatre and Dance address these kinds of issues and also offer opportunities for students to express themselves and speak on these issues through the medium of theatre with their production of The Full Monty (running Oct. 11-19, 2019).

The film from 1997 is the inspiration for the musical version, and is all about a group of down-on-their-luck, unemployed gentlemen who take it upon themselves to not only get employment, but also take control of their bodies and their body images, after finding out that the Chippendales' striptease act is something that appeals to certain members of the opposite sex.

Without giving away the full monty, the director of NMU Theatre and Dance Bill Digneit came to our studios to talk a little about the plot and themes of the show, but also the opportunities the show affords the community and campus populations: