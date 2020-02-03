Interview with Bobby Glenn Brown: Marquette Area Theatre Awards, Feb 6, 2020

The Marquette area is rich with arts output, especially in local theatre. There's NMU's Forest Roberts Theatre & Dance, Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (The Vista Theatre), Superior Arts Youth Theater and Lake Superior Theatre (and that's for starters). To celebrate the productions, actors/actresses, production staff and crews, and to simultaneously raise money for these organizations, the first Marquette Area Theatre Awards Fundraiser takes place Thursday, February 6th, 2020.
To tell us more about this first-ever awards show and fundraiser, local theatre star Bobby Glenn Brown came to Public Radio 90:
The Marquette Area Theatre Awards Fundraiser takes place Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at the Masonic Temple in Marquette. The show begins at 7pm with an all-ages awards show with live entertainment; an afterparty follows at 9pm for 21+ patrons. More information on tickets and seating options available at Eventbrite.com and on the Facebook event page.