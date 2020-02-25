Interview: Calumet Theatre 120th Anniversary Celebration - Concert and 2020 Season Reveal

The Calumet Theatre has a rich history, dating back to their first production of the narrative poem The Highwayman, March 20th, 1900. Since then, the theatre (along with the village of Calumet) saw boom and bust with the copper mining industry that dominated the local economy. Now, over a century later, The Calumet Theatre still exists, and is preparing for their 120th Anniversary Celebration.

To celebrate, they've invited former Copper Country resident musician Erik Koskinen to return and perform, coinciding with the 2020 Theatre Season Reveal Event.

We spoke with Executive Director Marlin Lee about the direction the theatre is taking with this busy anniversary season in mind:

Kurt Hauswirth in conversation with Marlin Lee, Executive Director of The Calumet Theatre

For more information on the Erik Koskinen & 2020 Theatre Season Reveal Event, visit www.calumettheatre.com.