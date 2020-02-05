Related Program: 
Arts & Culture Interviews

Interview with A. Cedric Calhoun, FASAE, CAE: Essentials for Nonprofit Management

By 56 minutes ago

Credit Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

Managing a nonprofit is challenging; Cedric Calhoun is here to help. "Essentials of Nonprofit Management" is a two-part lunch and learn series, held at Northern Michigan University's Northern Center, to highlight current best practices, lessons learned from the field, and trends in effective nonprofit management. Cedric, a Certified Association Executive with over 20 years experience, will present the two workshop sessions, with an eye towards helping nonprofits of all sizes and kinds take away something practical for their organization.

Cedric was our guest at Public Radio 90 and spoke with Kurt Hauswirth about his experience, challenges and growth areas for nonprofits, the bigger picture, collaborative efforts and more:


Credit Northern Michigan University

The "Essentials of Nonprofit Management" workshop takes place on two occasions:

  • Tuesday, March 10, 2020
  • Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Both workshops are held 10am - 2pm ET; register at nmu.edu/continuingeducation.

A Conversation with the President

By Dec 11, 2019

News Director Nicole Walton speaks with Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson about changes at the school and what makes the university so cutting-edge.   

Interview with Bobby Glenn Brown: Marquette Area Theatre Awards, Feb 6, 2020

By Feb 3, 2020
Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

The Marquette area is rich with arts output, especially in local theatre. There's NMU's Forest Roberts Theatre & Dance, Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (The Vista Theatre), Superior Arts Youth Theater and Lake Superior Theatre (and that's for starters). To celebrate the productions, actors/actresses, production staff and crews, and to simultaneously raise money for these organizations, the first Marquette Area Theatre Awards Fundraiser takes place Thursday, February 6th, 2020.

To tell us more about this first-ever awards show and fundraiser, local theatre star Bobby Glenn Brown came to Public Radio 90:


NMU Vinyl Record Show January 25 at Harden Hall, NMU

By Jan 14, 2020
Petr Kratochvil

The NMU Vinyl Record Club at Northern Michigan University is a gathering of student and faculty who share a love of vinyl records and music. Every so often, they organize a Vinyl Record Show, which entails gathering vendors from across the Upper Peninsula (and beyond) to set up a pop-up sale of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, art, jewelry and more.

The first of these events for 2020 is happening in a new location; Jon Teichman (advisor of the NMU club) came to Public Radio 90 to tell us when and where the show is this year, and other important details: