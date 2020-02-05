Interview with A. Cedric Calhoun, FASAE, CAE: Essentials for Nonprofit Management

Managing a nonprofit is challenging; Cedric Calhoun is here to help. "Essentials of Nonprofit Management" is a two-part lunch and learn series, held at Northern Michigan University's Northern Center, to highlight current best practices, lessons learned from the field, and trends in effective nonprofit management. Cedric, a Certified Association Executive with over 20 years experience, will present the two workshop sessions, with an eye towards helping nonprofits of all sizes and kinds take away something practical for their organization.

Cedric was our guest at Public Radio 90 and spoke with Kurt Hauswirth about his experience, challenges and growth areas for nonprofits, the bigger picture, collaborative efforts and more:

Kurt Hauswirth in conversation with Cedric Calhoun, about the upcoming workshop "Essentials of Nonprofit Management"

The "Essentials of Nonprofit Management" workshop takes place on two occasions:

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Both workshops are held 10am - 2pm ET; register at nmu.edu/continuingeducation.