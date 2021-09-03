Interview with Floyd Slotterback: Marquette Male Chorus starts rehearsals 9/7/21

The Marquette Male Chorus starts rehearsals on Sept. 7, 2021 at the Messiah Lutheran Church.

The chorus was founded in 1981 and continues to serve the Marquette region with performances in various genres of music, ranging from classical and opera to rock, musical theatre and more.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with chorus president Floyd Slotterback about the history of the group, plans for the fall and what to expect when arriving at rehearsals:

Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette, to prepare for a Beatles tribute concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12th. Visit @marquettemalechorus on Facebook for more information.