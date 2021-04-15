Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Jalina McClain & Esme (Student from Houghton), SAY Theater Animation Show

By 15 hours ago

Credit saytheater.org

Superior Arts Youth Theater is a year-round arts organization that seeks to empower young people by providing educational, performance, and technical theater opportunities. During the time of Covid-19 and social distancing, they've pivoted to alternative programming, one of which is an animation series, voiced by the young actors from SAY Theater. These animations premiere online; you can follow SAYT on Facebook for updates and visit saytheater.org for more information.  Kurt Hauswirth spoke about the animation series with  Superior Arts Youth Theater's Executive Director, Jalina McClain, as well as Esme, a student voice-actress from Houghton. 


Lady Washington by Tyler Dwiggins premieres Saturday, April 17th, with tickets available online at saytheater.org. The animation is available through ticket purches on April 17th for 24-hours, with performances from three casts available for viewing.

Tags: 
Northern Arts & Culture
Superior Arts Youth Theater
SAY Theater
Animation Series
Lady Washington
Jalina McClain

Related Content

Interview with Jalina McClain: SAYT's "Alice in Wonderland Jr."

By Nov 8, 2018
Wikipedia

One would be hard pressed to find someone who didn't know something about the story of "Alice in Wonderland," by Lewis Carroll.  In this case, the Superior Arts Youth Theater will present a reinvigorated production of the Disney version.  Hear about the production from director, Jalina McClain:

Fun fact about this production: there are over 75 kids involved, on and off stage!


Superior Youth Arts Theater - Play Festival 2019

By Apr 29, 2019
Superior Arts Youth Theater Facebook Page

The Superior Arts Youth Theater is a nonprofit organization in the central Upper Peninsula of Michigan that provides opportunities for youth ages 3-18 to get involved in theater productions, on stage and behind the scenes.  The next performances happen May 3rd through 5th with the second annual Play Festival, with three different plays highlighted.  The classic German folk tale "Hansel and Gretel" (directed by Nathan Morgan), Shakespeare's "As You Like It" (directed by Teagan Sturmer), and "Brave Little Tailor" (directed by Taylor Koski) are all featured in performance at both the NMU Forest Roberts Theatre and the NMU Panowski Black Box Theatre.

All three directors, as well as the executive director and producer Jalina McClain, joined Kurt Hauswirth during Classiclectic to talk about their experiences preparing the companies for performance, as well as challenges and surprises along the way:


Interview: Superior Arts Youth Theater's "Legally Blonde The Musical Jr."

By Jul 15, 2019
Public Radio 90

Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, this musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Warner, for not being “serious” enough. Determined to show him that she can be both fabulous and smart, Elle follows Warner to Harvard Law School, where she initially struggles to fit in with her navy-wearing, East Coast classmates. However, with the help of her sorority sisters and her new friends Emmett and Paulette, Elle discovers that maybe she does have what it takes to succeed at Harvard… and she doesn’t need to sacrifice her delightfully pink personality to do it, either!

We spoke with the director of SAY Theater's "Legally Blonde The Musical Jr." and Petra Frazier, one of the principle players:


Peter Pan at Superior Arts Youth Theater

By Mar 8, 2018
Superior Arts Youth Theater

"Peter Pan" is the next big show for the Superior Arts Youth Theater, and Executive Director Jalina McClain stopped by our studios to tell us about the production, which involves flying, sword-fighting and aerial silks!

The show opens Thursday, March 15 at 7:00pm ET at the Forest Roberts Theatre.  Visit tickets.nmu.edu for more information and tickets.

Interview with Marc Himes & Jason Schneider, April 2021 Artist of the Month at Zero Degrees Gallery

By Apr 8, 2021
zerodegreesgallery.com

Jason Schneider is the guest artist of the month at Zero Degrees Gallery for April 2021. He is an Assistant Professor of Furniture Design and Woodworking at Northern Michigan University, and works in the medium of laminated corrugated cardboard to make furniture and art. He also is a woodturner and teaches courses on woodturning and wood bending at NMU.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marc Himes and Jason Schneider about his art, teaching, and how they come together in what you can see at the gallery.

Hear the conversation below: