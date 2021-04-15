Interview with Jalina McClain & Esme (Student from Houghton), SAY Theater Animation Show

Superior Arts Youth Theater is a year-round arts organization that seeks to empower young people by providing educational, performance, and technical theater opportunities. During the time of Covid-19 and social distancing, they've pivoted to alternative programming, one of which is an animation series, voiced by the young actors from SAY Theater. These animations premiere online; you can follow SAYT on Facebook for updates and visit saytheater.org for more information. Kurt Hauswirth spoke about the animation series with Superior Arts Youth Theater's Executive Director, Jalina McClain, as well as Esme, a student voice-actress from Houghton.

Lady Washington by Tyler Dwiggins premieres Saturday, April 17th, with tickets available online at saytheater.org. The animation is available through ticket purches on April 17th for 24-hours, with performances from three casts available for viewing.