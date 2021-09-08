Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Jon Teichman & Geoff Walker, Vinyl Record Show Sept 9-12

Credit Kurt Hauswirth

The NMU Vinyl Record Club and the Ore Dock Brewing Company are teaming up for another Vinyl Record Show, Sept. 9-12 in Marquette.

Jon Teichman is the advisor to the NMU Vinyl Record Club, and along with partner Geoff Walker, they are putting together another event to bring together fans of records, posters, CDs, t-shirts and more for a multi-media event, similar to a swap meet. It is a traveling show designed to share in a common culture of music listening, collecting and fandom for the Upper Great Lakes Region.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Jon and Geoff by phone to discuss what to expect this time at the Ore Dock Brewing Company:


Geoff Walker (L) & Jon Teichman (R)
Credit Public Radio 90

The Vinyl Record Show takes place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette from Thursday, Sept. 9th - Sunday, Sept. 12th. Visit the Facebook event for more information.

Northern Arts & Culture

