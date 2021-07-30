Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Jon Teichman, Ore Dock Vinyl Record Sale Aug. 5-8

The Ore Dock Brewing Company Vinyl Record Sale starts August 5, 2021.
Credit Ore Dock Brewing Company Facebook Page

There's another opportunity to come together for music shopping, conversation, live music and more at the next Vinyl Record Sale at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

In the second edition of the sale at the Ore Dock since pandemic conditions have lessened enough to allow for community gathering events, the community space will once again be filled with boxes of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes and more for music and media lovers. Live music will also be featured at the other end of the upstairs community space during the sale.

As the event is sponsored through the NMU Vinyl Record Club, we spoke with Jon Teichman, adviser to the group (and one of two individuals heavily involved in planning and executing the events) about what it takes to put the event together.

Hear the conversation:


The next Vinyl Record Sale at Ore Dock Brewing Company runs from Thursday, August 5th to Sunday August 8th. More information can be found at the Facebook Event Page, or by calling Jon at The Emporium: 906-373-7157.

Vinyl Record Sale
NMU Vinyl Record Club
Ore Dock Brewing Company
Jon Teichman
Northern Arts & Culture
Interview

Interview with Jon Teichman & Geoff Walker: Vinyl Record Show at Ore Dock Brewing Company

By May 14, 2021
NMU Record Club

A return to form.

That is what we are all hopeful for, and one event returning to the Upper Great Lakes area is the Vinyl Record Show at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The 8th edition of the show returns June 3rd to the community space of the brewery, in a slightly different format than in pre-Covid life.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Jon Teichman and Geoff Walker, two people who have been instrumental in holding the record shows since 2013.

Hear the conversation:


Interview with Marty Achatz, Peter White Library NEA Big Read Grant

By Jul 1, 2021

Peter White Public Library received some good news: they've been selected for the 2021 Big Read program from the National Endowment of the Arts, which includes a $20,000 grant.

The book selected is An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, Poet Laureate of the United States.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White, about the grant and what it means for patrons of the library:


Interview with Susan Divine, Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op (Virtual Hiawatha Fest)

By Jul 13, 2021
hiawathamusic.org

The Hiawatha Music circle will be unbroken; this year's circle continues on the internet.

This year, the Annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival will be held online, the weekend of July 16th-July 18th 2021. The Co-op Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the in-person version of the festival until 2022, and move forward with a Virtual Festival.

We welcomed Susan Divine, Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op, to our studios to tell us more about how the festival works this year, how to participate, and more about the acts:


The Local Spin with All Strings Considered (Interview)

By Jul 13, 2021
Kurt Hauswirth

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On this edition of The Local Spin, we welcome All Strings Considered, a traditional old-time string band with a focus on instrumental and vocal music of the Southern Appalachian region.

The Local Spin with Marty Gray (Interview & Performance)

By Jun 24, 2021
Kurt Hauswirth

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On this edition of The Local Spin, we welcome Marty Gray, musician who currently resides in Ann Arbor, MI, but is originally from Marquette. He's released his own music since his 2017 debut album Eyeful, and returns with a new album called The Regular (a concept album of sorts), inspired by a night listening to a stranger unload all of his world-weary troubles. Our discussion ranges from Marty's roots and formative experiences in Marquette, his musical background of choir, band, opera and punk drumming, along with the story of how a night of karaoke at Marquette-staple Flanigan's turned into the experience that formed the album. Join us for a video interview and solo performance with Marty Gray, recorded in his home studio! 