Interview with Jon Teichman, Ore Dock Vinyl Record Sale Aug. 5-8

There's another opportunity to come together for music shopping, conversation, live music and more at the next Vinyl Record Sale at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

In the second edition of the sale at the Ore Dock since pandemic conditions have lessened enough to allow for community gathering events, the community space will once again be filled with boxes of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes and more for music and media lovers. Live music will also be featured at the other end of the upstairs community space during the sale.

As the event is sponsored through the NMU Vinyl Record Club, we spoke with Jon Teichman, adviser to the group (and one of two individuals heavily involved in planning and executing the events) about what it takes to put the event together.

Hear the conversation:

The next Vinyl Record Sale at Ore Dock Brewing Company runs from Thursday, August 5th to Sunday August 8th. More information can be found at the Facebook Event Page, or by calling Jon at The Emporium: 906-373-7157.