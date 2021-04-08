Interview with Marc Himes & Jason Schneider, April 2021 Artist of the Month at Zero Degrees Gallery

Jason Schneider is the guest artist of the month at Zero Degrees Gallery for April 2021. He is an Assistant Professor of Furniture Design and Woodworking at Northern Michigan University, and works in the medium of laminated corrugated cardboard to make furniture and art. He also is a woodturner and teaches courses on woodturning and wood bending at NMU.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marc Himes and Jason Schneider about his art, teaching, and how they come together in what you can see at the gallery.

Hear the conversation below:

There will be a meet and greet with Jason on the afternoon of Saturday, April 10th at the gallery.

For more information about Zero Degrees Gallery, visit zerodegreesgallery.org, or find them on Facebook or Instagram. Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 North 3rd St, Marquette, MI.

Find Jason's work on Instagram at @nmuwoodworking.