Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Marc Himes & Jason Schneider, April 2021 Artist of the Month at Zero Degrees Gallery

By 15 minutes ago

Credit zerodegreesgallery.com

Jason Schneider is the guest artist of the month at Zero Degrees Gallery for April 2021. He is an Assistant Professor of Furniture Design and Woodworking at Northern Michigan University, and works in the medium of laminated corrugated cardboard to make furniture and art. He also is a woodturner and teaches courses on woodturning and wood bending at NMU.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Marc Himes and Jason Schneider about his art, teaching, and how they come together in what you can see at the gallery.

Hear the conversation below:


There will be a meet and greet with Jason on the afternoon of Saturday, April 10th at the gallery.

For more information about Zero Degrees Gallery, visit zerodegreesgallery.org, or find them on Facebook or Instagram. Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 North 3rd St, Marquette, MI.

Find Jason's work on Instagram at @nmuwoodworking.

Tags: 
Zero Degrees Gallery
Jason Schneider
Guest Artist
Marc Himes
Northern Arts & Culture
Interview

Related Content

Interview with Tim Trombley, March 2021 Artist of the Month at Zero Degrees Gallery

By Mar 11, 2021
zerodegreesgallery.com

Tim Trombley is the guest artist of the month at Zero Degrees Gallery for March 2021. He is a local landscape photographer in the Upper Peninsula, who primarily captures wide landscape, but his display at Zero Degrees is more than that.

Tim spoke with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth about his gallery at Zero Degrees, his photographic process and why he loves capturing images in the Upper Peninsula. Hear the conversation at the link below:


Interview with Marc Himes & Joey Graci, Zero Degrees Gallery

By Nov 15, 2020
zerodegreesgallery.com

Zero Degrees Gallery is a cooperative of over forty established and emerging local artists, who exhibit and sell their work through the gallery. The arts are very important in the Upper Great Lakes, and Zero Degrees offers an eclectic blend, right in our neck of the woods in downtown Marquette. They are celebrating their tenth anniversary as a gallery, and they also are hosting a guest artist of the month.

Kurt Hauswirth spoke with artist Marc Himes of Zero Degrees Gallery, and guest artist Joey Graci: 