Interview with Marc Himes & Kelly Gilligan, August 2021 Zero Degrees Gallery Visiting Artist

Zero Degrees Gallery is a cooperative of over forty established and emerging local artists, who exhibit and sell their work through the gallery in downtown Marquette. The gallery features a guest artist each month, and in August 2021, it's Kelly Gilligan.

Kelly was born and raised in Iron River, Michigan, and moved to Marquette in 2008 for the metals program at Northern Michigan University.  She was taught under Dale Wedig at that time, and in 2011, she graduated and then worked for Beth Millner.

She started her own designs around that time (Kelly Gilligan Designs), where she developed a studio from home. Her metalsmithing and jewelry design have evolved over time, from stone and mixed metals to a more minimalistic look. She also claims Saltwater Etching as a new technique to draw from, without the need for harsh chemicals or a big time investment.

Hear the conversation with Kelly, and also Marc Himes of the Zero Degrees Gallery, about the guest artist display this month:


The Zero Degrees Visiting Artist Reception for Kelly Gilligan takes place Sunday, August 29 from 1-4pm at the gallery.

For more information about Zero Degrees Gallery, visit zerodegreesgallery.org, or find them on Facebook or Instagram. Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 North 3rd St, Marquette, MI.

Zero Degrees Gallery
Kelly Gilligan
Kelly Gilligan Design
Guest Artist
Marc Himes
Northern Arts & Culture
Interview

