April is National Poetry Month, and Peter White Public Library is celebrating with a month-long list of events which draw from the poetic talent of the Upper Great Lakes. They also feature regular monthly events, and to learn more about what's on offer for April 2021, we spoke with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White.

A conversation with Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White Public Library, about April 2021 events at PWPL

For more information and to register for events, visit pwpl.info or the Peter White Public Library Facebook page.