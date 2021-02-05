Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Marty Achatz, February Events at Peter White Public Library

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

From author talks to a look at what's happening in the night sky, Peter White Public Library has a variety of socially-distanced events in the month of February 2021.

Marty Achatz is the Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White, and he spoke with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth about events such as a virtual author/poet talk with W. Todd Kaneko, and a series called Women in Science that features Dr. Jane (Wankmiller) Harris, Director of NMU's Forensic Research Outdoor Station (FROST). Hear about these events and more in an interview with Marty and Kurt:


For more information and to register for events, visit pwpl.info or the Peter White Public Library Facebook page.

Interview with Dory Shaffer & Marty Achatz, Peter White Public Library's "Great Decisions" Series

By Jan 7, 2021
Peter White Public Library / Marquette 365

"Great Decisions" is America's largest and oldest foreign policy discussion group. Peter White Public Library is holding their own version of the discussion group, where participants can read up on topics and discuss at a local level. The Great Decisions Briefing Book will be available, along with a knowledgeable speaker or video presentation; following that, participants can submit an opinion ballot to be shared with government officials and decision makers.

Marty Achatz, Adult Program Coordinator, and Dory Shaffer, Reference Librarian, speak with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth about the upcoming program, and how residents of the Upper Great Lakes can get involved:


Interview with Marty Achatz, January Events at Peter White Public Library

By Dec 29, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

The month of January celebrates two special dates: the life and civil rights movements of Martin Luther King Jr Monday, January 18th, and the next American Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden Wednesday, January 20th. These days (and more) have inspired new events at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette, MI.

We hear more about these January event in a conversation with Marty Achatz, the Adult Programming Coordinator of the Peter White:


Find out more about events at Peter White Public Library at their Facebook page or their website.

Interview with Marty Achatz, "A Dickens of a Month" at Peter White Public Library

By Nov 30, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

"A Dickens of a Month" is coming at Peter White Public Library. It's a celebration of the author and his timeless holiday classic A Christmas Carol. But, it's about more than that; it's a series of events to help you celebrate the season, learn more about the author, hear from writers and historians, and help those who need help the most.

There are four events in "A Dickens of a Month":

All four events are online in the month of December, 2020. We heard more about these events from Marty Achatz, local poet and Adult Programming Coordinator for the Peter White Public Library in this interview with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth: