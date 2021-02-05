Interview with Marty Achatz, February Events at Peter White Public Library

From author talks to a look at what's happening in the night sky, Peter White Public Library has a variety of socially-distanced events in the month of February 2021.

Marty Achatz is the Adult Programming Coordinator at Peter White, and he spoke with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth about events such as a virtual author/poet talk with W. Todd Kaneko, and a series called Women in Science that features Dr. Jane (Wankmiller) Harris, Director of NMU's Forensic Research Outdoor Station (FROST). Hear about these events and more in an interview with Marty and Kurt:

For more information and to register for events, visit pwpl.info or the Peter White Public Library Facebook page.