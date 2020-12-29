Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Marty Achatz, January Events at Peter White Public Library

By 3 hours ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The month of January celebrates two special dates: the life and civil rights movements of Martin Luther King Jr Monday, January 18th, and the next American Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden Wednesday, January 20th. These days (and more) have inspired new events at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette, MI.

We hear more about these January event in a conversation with Marty Achatz, the Adult Programming Coordinator of the Peter White:


Find out more about events at Peter White Public Library at their Facebook page or their website.

Tags: 
Marty Achatz
January 2021
Peter White Public Library
PWPL
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Inauguration Day

Related Content

Interview with Marty Achatz, "A Dickens of a Month" at Peter White Public Library

By Nov 30, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

"A Dickens of a Month" is coming at Peter White Public Library. It's a celebration of the author and his timeless holiday classic A Christmas Carol. But, it's about more than that; it's a series of events to help you celebrate the season, learn more about the author, hear from writers and historians, and help those who need help the most.

There are four events in "A Dickens of a Month":

All four events are online in the month of December, 2020. We heard more about these events from Marty Achatz, local poet and Adult Programming Coordinator for the Peter White Public Library in this interview with Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth:


NMU hosting activities for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

By Jan 20, 2020

MARQUETTE, MI--   Northern Michigan University is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a number of campus events Monday.

Starting at noon an Equity March will begin at the Forest Roberts Theatre lobby and proceed to the Lodge. A program afterward will include speakers and Poetry without Borders.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. honored at NMU

By Jan 21, 2019

MARQUETTE, MI--   Northern Michigan University is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this week.

Monday at noon an Equity March will start at the Forest Roberts Theatre and make its way to the Lodge. Programs to honor Dr. King begin at 12:15 p.m., including Poetry Without Borders.

MLK day of service to be held at NMU

By Jan 15, 2018

MARQUETTE, MI--   Northern Michigan University is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through a day of service.

Events kick off Monday with a March for Equality at noon in front of Magers and Meyland halls. At 12:30 a lunch and Poetry without Borders event takes place at the University Center’s Peter White Lounge. Participants will recite poetry from around the world.