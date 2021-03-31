Related Program: 
Interview with parent Lindsay Nyberg: Build Up MI Services

All children grow and develop at different rates. But, most will reach several key milestones between the ages of 3 and 5. Preschoolers not meeting milestones or struggling to learn may need additional help to prepare for kindergarten. That's where Build Up Michigan can help.

Public Radio 90's Kurt Hauswirth spoke with parent Lindsay Nyberg, who lives in Houghton with her family. Lindsay spoke with Kurt to tell us ways Build Up Michigan is helping her son Elliott prepare for kindergarten.

Hear the conversation below:


For more information about Build Up Michigan, preschooler milestones and Thrive From Home learning activities, visit BuildUpMi.org.

 

