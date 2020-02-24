Related Program: 
Interview: Superior Arts Youth Theater: "Matilda" Feb. 27-29

We all need a safe space sometimes, whether it is a quiet place where you can get some reading done, or a person you can turn to that understands what you're going through. "Matilda" is a story all about escape, finding a safe place from oppressive adults, and the magic that can come from hope. Based upon the original 1988 story by Roald Dahl (and subsequent 1996 film), "Matilda the Musical" is a stage musical from 2010 which explores those themes through song and dance, and is the next production from Marquette County's Superior Arts Youth Theater.

Director Susan Candey came to Public Radio 90 to speak more about the production and what opportunities it brings to youth in our area:


Susan Candey, Director of Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" from Superior Arts Youth Theater
Credit Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

"Matilda the Musical" opens Thursday, February 27th at 7:00pm at Forest Roberts Theatre.

Tickets and information can be found at saytheater.org.

