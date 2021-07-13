Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Susan Divine, Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op (Virtual Hiawatha Fest)

Logo for the Virtual Hiawatha Music Festival 2021
Credit hiawathamusic.org

The Hiawatha Music circle will be unbroken; this year's circle continues on the internet.

This year, the Annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival will be held online, the weekend of July 16th-July 18th 2021. The Co-op Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the in-person version of the festival until 2022, and move forward with a Virtual Festival.

We welcomed Susan Divine, Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-op, to our studios to tell us more about how the festival works this year, how to participate, and more about the acts:


The 2021 Hiawatha Board of Directors and Staff in May 2021
Credit hiawathamusic.org

Access to the Virtual Festival will be free through grant funding. It will be viewable on the Crowdcast platform and Facebook, through the Hiawatha Music page.

For more information, visit the Hiawatha website at hiawathamusic.org, email info@hiawathamusic.org, or call 906-226-8575.

