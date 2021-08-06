Related Program: 
Northern Arts & Culture

Interview with Victoria Vox, performing at Bay College's Besse Theater Monday Aug. 9

Musician Victoria Vox, performing at Besse Theatre on Monday, Aug. 9
Credit Victoria Vox

Singer-Songwriter Victoria Vox will be performing at Bay College in Escanaba on Monday, Aug. 8th at 7:30pm ET. 

We spoke with her about her upcoming performance, her effected-ukulele style, unique vocal style, and how the coronavirus affected her and husband/musician Jack Maher. We also discussed how that pivoted them to an online performance series at jackandthevox.com.

Hear the conversation with Victoria:


Tickets and more information about the performance are available here. For information regarding CDC guidlines and face mask information, contact the Events Department at Bay College here.

