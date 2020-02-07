Interview: Winter Blues with Larry McCray

The Marquette Area Blues Society and the Ore Dock Brewing Co are presenting bluesman Larry McCray tomorrow night at the Ore Dock.

I had a chance to speak with Larry on the phone the other day… and we talked about growing up with music… the politics and promotions of the business… and his recent appearance on the annual Blues Cruise

visit his website at larrymccray.net