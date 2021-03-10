Invent@NMU gets state grant

MARQUETTE, MI-- Northern Michigan University’s business incubator has received a $320,000 grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Invent@NMU helps both campus and community members explore ideas for new products and small business startups. Student employees apply their education to real-world situations and clients. They assist in researching competitive landscapes; designing and producing prototypes; creating logos and packaging; building websites, source materials and manufacturers; and engaging in marketing campaigns.

Invent@NMU is led by professional partners at the Innovate Marquette SmartZone.