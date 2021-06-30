Investigation of officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues

IRON RIVER, MI-- The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office has released a bit more information about an officer-involved shooting in Iron River last Thursday.

In a press release, prosecutor Chad DeRouin said shortly after 4:10 p.m. a deputy with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Iron River Police Department were dispatched to a wellbeing check in the city. While at the scene the officers discharged their weapons, resulting in the death of an individual at the house.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police were on the scene shortly after the incident happened, and have been assigned to investigate the matter.

DeRouin says he is not releasing any more information about the shooting to protect the integrity of the investigation. He will provide further details once the investigation is complete and he’s had time to review it.