Iron River woman dies in car crash

STAMBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MI-- The Iron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car accident in Stambaugh Township.

Deputies responded Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. to M-73 just south of Marinello Road. They say 34-year-old Jodi VanWagner was killed in the crash. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Iron County Search and Rescue, the West Iron County Fire Department, Iron County Victims' Advocates and Aspirus EMS.