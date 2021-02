ISHPEMING, MI-- Ishpeming police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Officers say Branden Holm, 34, was last seen in the city last Wednesday around 10 p.m. He’s described as 5’7” and about 155 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. Holm was wearing blue jeans and a gray winter jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Holm’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.