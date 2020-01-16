Ishpeming Police arrest meth suspect at home

ISHPEMING, MI-- An Ishpeming woman is in custody on drug charges.

City police executed a search warrant at a residence on Empire Street Wednesday. They found the resident, a 30-year-old woman, and her one-year-old baby inside.

During the search officers discovered meth and drug paraphernalia.

The woman was arrested for possession of meth and lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

Ishpeming Police are also seeking child abuse/endangerment charges against the suspect through the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.