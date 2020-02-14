Ishpeming traffic stop leads to meth arrest

ISHPEMING, MI-- Two people are facing charges after Ishpeming Police conducted a traffic stop in the city.

Friday just after midnight officers stopped a vehicle on Division Street near Hematite Street. Investigation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old Marquette man for possession of meth. Charges are also pending against a 46-year-old Ishpeming woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. She’s facing possible charges of possession of meth and possession of analogues.

A total of 8 grams of methamphetamine were found during the traffic stop.

Since January 1 Ishpeming officers have completed 16 different investigations involving the possession of methamphetamine. Twelve arrests have been made and more may be pending.