Isle Royale to open in April

ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK, MI-- Most Isle Royale National Park campgrounds, trails, docks and anchorages will open April 16.

The Houghton Visitor Center will re-open to the public on April 19.

Boater, overnight camping and anchoring permits will be issued by phone, email and in person at the Visitor Center. Backcountry camping permits for seaplane and concession ferry passengers will be issued on the island upon arrival at Rock Harbor and Windigo. Passengers traveling on Ranger III will be able to get their camping permits onboard during the trip to the park. Officials say visitors should pay entrance fees in advance.

Sharing of camping shelters with other parties is not recommended this summer in order to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.