MUNISING, MI-- The Munising Township Fire Department was busy Wednesday, after fire broke out at a building in the city.

Just before 10 a.m. firefighters were called to the Jamadots building and found smoke and flames coming from the roof. With assistance from the Rock River Fire Department firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.