Judge questions evidence against lawmaker facing 2nd trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP)-- A judge says he has “serious questions” about evidence against a Michigan lawmaker who faces a second trial on corruption charges.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker set a Aug. 21 deadline for prosecutors to respond if Rep. Larry Inman asks to have two remaining charges dismissed.

Inman is a Republican from the Traverse City area. He's accused of trying to trade votes for campaign money. A jury in December acquitted him of lying to the FBI but couldn’t reach a verdict on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.

Inman denies wrongdoing.

He can’t run for re-election because of term limits.