Justice Dept. rules in favor of parochial schools in MI coronavirus lawsuit

LANSING, MI (AP)-- The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it’s on the side of Michigan faith-based schools that are challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on in-person classes in high schools.

The Civil Rights Division filed an argument in favor of three Catholic high schools and the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools. A federal judge in Kalamazoo will hear arguments Monday.

The government says schools and families have a constitutional right to practice their religion through in-person instruction. A ban on in-person classes at high schools and colleges has been extended through December 20.