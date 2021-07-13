Kamala Harris visits MI to urge vaccinations

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd in Detroit Monday that Michiganders must do more to help end the pandemic.

The Vice President is on a nationwide campaign to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Harris is targeting areas with low vaccination rates like Detroit, where fewer than 40 percent of the population is inoculated against COVID.

She called Detroit the definition of resilience and noted the TCF Center she was speaking at was used as a vaccination site.

Harris says making vaccines increasingly available is helping reignite the nation’s economy.

“This is incredible progress, and we need to build on that progress. And we need to build on that progress now. Because there are still a whole lot of folks who are not yet vaccinated. And that is certainly true here in Detroit.”

Harris, the Biden Administration’s point person on voting rights, also attended a listening session with those concerned about casting a ballot. Michigan’s Republican-controlled legislature is considering making dozens of changes to the state’s election laws.