Khaldun: vaccines will keep COVID mutations at bay

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- A new more-contagious strain of the coronavirus has been found in 10 counties in Michigan.

Chief Medical Executive, Doctor Joneigh Khaldun, says getting vaccinated will protect people and stop the virus from mutating.

“Viruses change and mutate when they have the opportunity to spread. So getting vaccinated will not only slow the spread of the usual COVID-19 virus, but it will also prevent the virus from getting the opportunity to mutate as it spreads from person to person,” she says.

Khaldun says every resident and staff member in skilled nursing facilities have been offered the first dose of the vaccine.

In all, 11 percent of all Michigan residents 16 and older have received their first vaccination.