Kincheloe woman with cancer wins big in vaccination sweepstakes

KINCHELOE, MI-- A Chippewa County woman has won $50,000 in the state’s MI Shot to Win vaccination sweepstakes.

Diedre Malloy of Kincheloe was one of six winners announced Wednesday. She was vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 20. The 66-year-old said she’d planned to get the shot earlier but was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in December and needed to wait until her doctor cleared her.

Malloy, who travels to Traverse City for treatment, says the money will help defray travel and medical costs. Winning “has been a real ray of sunshine,” she says.

The remaining $50,000 winners will be announced August 11, and the $2 million "grand prize" winner will be announced August 18.

Around 28,000 people got vaccinated during the first week of MI Shot to Win, while 41,000 were vaccinated in the last week of the lottery.