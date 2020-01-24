KIND busts five in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Five people were arrested in Iron Mountain Wednesday as part of a Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway, Dickinson County drug team investigation.

City Police and Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputies went to a residence on the 600 block of East G Street to execute an arrest warrant. While at the scene officers arrested five people—three men and two women.

Two of the suspects were arrested on KIND drug delivery warrants. Two others were wanted in Wisconsin for various felony charges and/or parole violations. The fifth suspect was arrested for possession of meth.

All five are currently lodged in the Dickinson County Jail pending arraignment.