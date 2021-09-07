Labor Day walk returns to the Mighty Mac; 21,000 join

ST. IGNACE, MI (AP)-- About 21,000 people participated Monday in the Labor Day walk on the Mackinac Bridge, an annual event that was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Officials say attendance was down compared to past years but there still were “thousands of very happy faces” on the bridge between the Lower and Upper peninsulas. Governor Gretchen Whitmer led the pack.

People had many options: They could walk the entire bridge, walk to the middle and return to Saint Ignace or Mackinac City, or make a 10-mile round trip.