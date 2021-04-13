LaFave says vaccine passports would restrict personal freedom

LANSING, MI-- Representative Beau LaFave wants to prohibit the use of “vaccine passports.”

The item—either in the form of a smartphone app or paper certificate—would offer proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. LaFave says requiring such passports would lead to a totalitarian state where personal freedoms are a thing of the past.

The Iron Mountain Republican says he supports vaccines in general and encourages those concerned about the coronavirus to get one. But he asserts the government shouldn’t bully residents into getting a vaccine. LaFave says, “It’s their body and it should be their choice.”