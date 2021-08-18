Laird Township cliff fall kills Pelkie man

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI-- A Pelkie man died after he fell from a cliff at the Sturgeon River Gorge in Houghton County.

State Police from the Calumet Post say it happened Monday around 12:15 p.m. in Laird Township. Troopers say 75-year-old Douglas Welker was hiking down a trail near the waterfall and slipped at the edge of a 20-foot-high cliff. He hit his head during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

Troopers are reminding hikers to be extra careful on trails near cliffs or other dangerous areas.