Lakefield Township boy accused of shooting, killing sister

LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Luce County teen has been arrested for killing his 10-year-old sister.

Tuesday around 8 p.m. Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched to a residence in Lakefield Township on a report of a shooting. A 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the girl’s 14-year-old brother shot her. He was found at the home and arrested.

The suspect was arraigned on one count of open murder in 92nd District Court. He’s currently being held at the Sault Tribal Juvenile Detention Facility.

Due to the ages of the victim and the suspect no names will be released. The investigation is ongoing.