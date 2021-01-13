Lansing mayor requests National Guard

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Lansing’s mayor is asking the governor to activate the Michigan National Guard in the city next week.

Armed protests are expected to take place in all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Mayor Andy Schor sent the request to Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday, following warnings from the FBI that armed protests would be taking place at state capitols in the coming days.

In the request, Schor listed January 17th and 20th as specific dates to have the Michigan National Guard in place to protect the statehouse and the businesses around it.

On Monday, the state banned the open carrying of firearms inside of the Capitol building. Some state lawmakers, including Governor Whitmer say the action doesn’t go far enough.

Last spring, armed protesters stormed the Michigan capitol building to speak out against the state’s stay at home orders.