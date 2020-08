IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Iron Mountain Post are urging residents to check their homes and camps for possible missing items.

Troopers say in the past few months they’ve investigated larceny complaints in the Felch area. Anyone who has a home, vacation home, or camp in the region may want to check to see if any items have been taken.

Those who believe property has been taken can contact the Iron Mountain Post at 774-2122.