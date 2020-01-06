Large crowd expected at MAPS School Board meeting due to nickname debate

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Superintendent of Marquette Area Public Schools didn’t think a nickname would become so divisive an issue in the community.

For years the district has talked about the possibility of changing the Marquette Senior High School nicknames “Redmen” and “Redettes.” Native Americans say it’s derogatory; other groups say it’s a name that honors indigenous people and the school.

The MSHS Nickname Committee conducted research over an eight-week period and recommended to the school board on December 16 the name be changed. Since then a firestorm of opposition and support has erupted.

Superintendent Bill Saunders issued a statement Friday. He said it was never the intention of the board, staff or administration for the issue to become so divisive. He says more research needs to be done and more voices need to be heard before a final decision is made.

The nickname issue is not on the school board’s Monday night meeting agenda, but residents will be sure to use the public comment portion of the meeting to state their opinions on the matter.

The meeting has been moved to Kaufman Auditorium. It begins at 5:30 p.m.