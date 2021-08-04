Lawmaker asks for AG determination on electronic petition signatures

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- A Democrat in the state Legislature is asking Attorney General Dana Nessel to issue a formal opinion on whether electronic signatures can be counted on petitions to amend state laws.

The same question is already before the Michigan Court of Appeals. That’s after a lower court tossed electronic signatures gathered by the Fair and Equal Michigan campaign, which is trying to add LGBTQ protections to the state’s civil rights law.

State Representative David LaGrand says electronic signatures are already used to sign contracts and other legal agreements.

“We do electronic signatures every time I go to the grocery store and they turn the little thing around to me and say: use that plastic stick and sign here.”

LaGrand says this is a parallel track to the court case, although a court decision would supersede an attorney general opinion.