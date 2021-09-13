Lawmakers to get update on MI hospitality industry

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- State lawmakers are scheduled to hold a hearing this week on the state of Michigan’s hospitality industry.

Restaurants and hotels have continued to struggle, even as other parts of Michigan's economy have shown signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Representative Steve Marino [R-Harrison Township] chairs the House Commerce and Tourism Committee. He says the committee is holding a joint hearing with the state Senate Economic and Small Business Development committee.

Marino says they’ll hear from industry reps on Wednesday.

“I’m grateful that the industry again is willing come in and have an honest dialogue with us. Even if it’s telling us to get out of the way a little bit.”

Marino says there are likely many different approaches needed to help Michigan’s diverse hospitality industry.