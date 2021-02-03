Lawsuit filed against no-contact sports ban in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- Groups fighting against a state ban on high school sports have filed suit against the state health department.

Michigan officials suspended winter and spring contact sports as part of the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. But a lawsuit filed in the Court of Claims Tuesday seeks to have the ban lifted immediately.

Attorney Peter Ruddell says it’s time to allow student athletes to play again.

“They need to be on the court for their mental health, their emotional health, their physical health and their long-term education and career pathways,” he says.

The current state order is in effect until February 21.