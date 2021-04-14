Leaders of GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions

LANSING, MI (AP)-- The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.

The businesses issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they are united for principles such as avoiding moves that reduce voting, particularly among historically disenfranchised communities. They stopped short of weighing in on specific legislation.

The Republican-led Michigan Senate will soon begin hearings on bills to require a photo ID to vote and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.