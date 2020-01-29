League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years in the voting booth

MARQUETTE, MI-- The League of Women Voters turns 100 this year, and the Marquette County chapter is celebrating passage of the 19th Amendment with a number of events.

Chapter President Darlene Allen says the League stems from the original suffrage movement that led to women’s right to vote. She says it aimed to provide women the information, education and encouragement to make decisions at the ballot box.

Allen says the re-formed League of Women Voters of Marquette County continues to be a non-partisan political organization focused on voter services.

“Letting people know about the new initiatives; letting them know what’s on the ballot; we like to hold candidate forums; we have voter guides. So really a core, central mission of the League is to provide that good voter services information,” she says.

Wednesday, in conjunction with the Marquette Regional History Center’s special exhibit “Vote and Be Counted,” the League will present A Brief but Spectacular History of Women’s Suffrage in America. The presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Center.

Allen says other League events are planned throughout the year.

For more information about the LWV of Marquette County call 906-225-9103.