Related Program: Learning Through the Seasons Learning Through the Seasons 1952 - Dog Parks By Kurt Hauswirth • 4 minutes ago Related Program: Learning Through the Seasons ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 1:51 Tags: Learning Through the SeasonsGrandparents Teach TooIris KatersShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Learning Through the Seasons 1948 - Loving Math By Kurt Hauswirth • Nov 26, 2019 Listen Listening... / 2:03 Learning Through the Seasons 1947 - Cheap Effective Math By Kurt Hauswirth • Nov 19, 2019 Listen Listening... / 1:58 Learning Through the Seasons 1946 - Keep Sakes By Kurt Hauswirth • Nov 12, 2019 Listen Listening... / 2:05