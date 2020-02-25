Related Program: Learning Through the Seasons Learning Through the Seasons 2009 - Travelling with Grandchildren 1 By Kurt Hauswirth • 6 minutes ago Related Program: Learning Through the Seasons ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 1:59 Tags: Learning Through the SeasonsGrandparents Teach TooIris KatersShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Learning Through the Seasons 1949 - Difficult Conversations By Kurt Hauswirth • Dec 13, 2019 Listen Listening... / 2:13 Learning Through the Seasons 1950 - Difficult Conversations Pt. 2 By Kurt Hauswirth • Dec 13, 2019 Listen Listening... / 2:15