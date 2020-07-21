Related Program: Learning Through the Seasons Learning Through the Seasons 2030 - Garden in an Hour By Kurt Hauswirth • 5 minutes ago Related Program: Learning Through the Seasons ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 2:00 Tags: Learning Through the SeasonsGrandparents Teach TooIris KatersShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Learning Through the Seasons 2021 - Weather Apps By Kurt Hauswirth • May 19, 2020 Listen Listening... / 1:52 Learning Through the Seasons 2024 - Body Concept By Kurt Hauswirth • Jun 9, 2020 Listen Listening... / 1:50 Learning Through the Seasons 2025 - Cardboard Boxes By Kurt Hauswirth • Jun 16, 2020 Listen Listening... / 2:00