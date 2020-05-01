Legislature adopts measure to reign in Whitmer emergency power

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Michigan through May 28th.

That’s despite the threat of a lawsuit from the Legislature’s Republican leaders.

Lawmakers let a Thursday deadline to renew an earlier emergency declaration lapse, and with it many emergency powers. So Governor Whitmer issued a new order that lasts another four weeks. On a town hall broadcast, she said the number of deaths and confirmed infections are proof dramatic actions are still required.

“We remain in a state of emergency. That is a fact,” she said.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he and House Speaker Lee Chatfield are ready to file a lawsuit.

“We can no longer allow one person to make decisions for 10 million people,” he said.

Republican majorities in both chambers voted – over Democrats’ objections – to authorize legal action.